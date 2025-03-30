GTA 6 trailer 2 was anticipated to be released on March 25 and is now expected to be announced on April 1. However, recently, Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games that is developing Grand Theft Auto 6, shared why the company did not intentionally release the second trailer. Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said that the anticipation for GTA 6 was tremendous, and the company would maintain it. Therefore, he explained that the marketing of the game will start close to the launch to create more hype. Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today, March 30, 2025 Revealed; Know How To Redeem Codes, Grab Free Rewards Like Diamond, Skins, Weapons and More.

GTA 6 Trailer 2 Will Likely Release Close to Launch of Game Around Fall 2025

Take-Two CEO, Strauss Zelnick has just revealed that GTA 6 marketing will start close to launch to maintain the anticipation and create more hype. pic.twitter.com/e53sFL3xnp — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) March 29, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)