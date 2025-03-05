New Delhi, March 5: GTA 6 release date, price in India, and other details have been leaked. Rockstar Games is expected to release Grand Theft Auto VI with new updates and features to the iconic game series. The game is expected to launch in September 2025, with new character, and improved gameplay. The leak has also revealed details about the system requirements, features, and price for multiple regions.

As per reports, the GTA 6 release date is expected to be September 2025. The highly anticipated launch will mark the return of the iconic Grand Theft Auto series. Fans can expect a map update. The game will also introduce new character, which is anticipated to offer gamers with a new perspective on the GTA VI gameplay. PlayStation Beta Programme: Sony Announces New Beta Programme for PS5 and PC Games, Allowing Players To Test Upcoming Features; Check Details Here.

GTA 6 Release Date, Map, New Character and System Requirements

As Rockstar Games prepares for the launch of GTA 6, excitement is building among fans worldwide. Information about the game's release date, price, features, system requirements is becoming more clearer. GTA 6 is expected to be available on the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 (PS5), with some reports suggest a possible launch in September 17, 2025. The PC version is anticipated to follow, which will likely be arriving in 2026.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is expected to feature enhanced graphics, greater realism, and advanced artificial intelligence (AI). The game may update stealth-based escape options, smarter police tactics, and law enforcement responses, including improvements to the Wanted system. Vice City will be included as part of Leonida, a larger fictional state inspired by Florida. Reports suggest that it will be the largest map in the GTA series till date. It may offer a diverse range of landscapes, interactive areas, and dynamic atmosphere. Additionally, there are rumours that GTA 6 will likely introduce Lucia, the franchise's first female heroine.

The expected GTA 6 system requirements for playing the game include Intel Core i7 8700K or the AMD Ryzen 7 3700X. Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080Ti or an AMD Radeon RX 5700XT is recommended for graphics. The game will likely require a minimum of 8GB of RAM and approximately 150GB of storage space. Additionally, it will be necessary to have Windows 10 with DirectX 12 installed on the system. GTA 6 Online Leaks: Rockstar Games’s ROME Project To Transform Grand Theft Auto 6 Into ‘Metaverse’, Says Report.

GTA 6 Price in India and Other Regions

As per reports, the GTA 6 price in India may range from INR 5,999 to INR 7,299. In the US, the GTA VI price is anticipated to be between USD 70 and USD 100. In Canada, the game could price between CAD 90 and CAD 120. In Dubai, the expected price range is between AED 259 and AED 369.

