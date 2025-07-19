New Delhi, July 19: Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) will release soon. The GTA VI launch date is scheduled on May 26, 2026. Rockstar Games is said to be preparing something that could raise the bar for world gaming. Grand Theft Auto VI is expected to bring features and deeper storytelling in GTA 6 gameplay. The upcoming title is said to follow two main characters named Jason and Lucia. Leaks suggest GTA 6 will introduce some new features, which are said to be in-game social media and love meter system.

The GTA VI trailer suggests that the game will come with better graphics and improvements in character movements. These enhancements are expected to make the gaming experience feel more real. Alongside this, multiple reports also hint early details about the GTA 6, possible system requirements and its price in India. While nothing has been confirmed yet, players may need a powerful system to run the game smoothly. Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today, July 19, 2025 Revealed; Know How To Redeem Codes, Grab Free Rewards Like Diamond, Skins, Weapon and More.

As per a report of Times Now, GTA VI is expected to introduce new features, which is said to include an in-game social media platform and a romance meter. The social media element will reportedly function like social media app but will remain restricted to characters within the game. Another new feature is said to be a romantic meter that will reflect the relationship between the two main characters, Jason and Lucia.

GTA 6 Characters

GTA VI gameplay is expected to centre around two main characters, Jason and Lucia. Their chemistry is likely to play a major role in how the game unfolds. Along with this lead pair, Rockstar has introduced several other characters, which include Cal Hampton, Boobie Ike, Dre Quan Priest, Raul Batista, and more. As per reports, Raul Batista might be revealed as a third lead character closer to the game’s release.

GTA 6 Price in India and System Requirements (Expected)

While Rockstar Games has not yet confirmed the price of GTA 6, it is said that the Standard Edition may launch in India at around INR 5,999. The GTA VI Deluxe Edition is expected to be priced at approximately INR 7,299, and the Collector’s Edition is expected to be priced at around INR 10,000. Rockstar Games Social Club Shut Down After 13 Years Ahead of GTA 6 Launch, Players Cannot Login and Access Their Profile; No Official Announcement Made by Studio.

The minimum system requirements of GTA 6 is expected to include an Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X processor, with at least 8GB of RAM. The graphics card requirement is likely to include NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT. Players might also need a minimum of 150GB of free storage space, and the game is said to run on Windows 10 (64-bit) or Windows 11 OS.

