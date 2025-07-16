Rockstar Games has shut down its Social Hub after 13 years, redirecting its "http://socialclub.rockstargames.com/" URL to the official website's main page. The Rockstar Games Social Hub was an online platform which connected the players to studio's own games like GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption and others. Rockstar Games Social Hub allowed the players to save game in cloud, offer multiplayer access, join communities, track achievements, leaderboards and more. The Rockstar Social Club was a DRM (Digital Rights Management) software which also allowed players to manage their profiles. Rockstar Games Social Hub has been shut down, stopping players from viewing profiles, photos, videos and other details. Fans expect the studio would launch a new platform before Grand Theft Auto VI (Grand Theft Auto 6). The upcoming GTA 6 is set to launch on May 26, 2026. Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today, July 16, 2025 Revealed; Know How To Redeem Codes, Grab Free Rewards Like Diamond, Skins, Weapon and More.

Rockstar Games Reportedly Shut Down 'Social Club' Without Official Announcement

Rockstar Games Social Club has shut down after 13 years! pic.twitter.com/iMOZq2z6LY — Gta 6 Play (@6Play) July 16, 2025

Rockstar Games Social Club has come to an end today after 13 years, the main URL https://t.co/0nyMDdzM6i now redirects to the home page. Currently viewing profiles, walls, photos, video viewing from users are gone, but could be part of new plans to introduce a new platform. — ben (@videotechuk_) July 15, 2025

