Honor 30S To Be Launched on March 30; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications

Honor 30S Smartphone (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Honor, the Chinese phone manufacturer is all geared up to another smartphone in the home market. To be called Honor 30S, the handset will be first launched in China, which was revealed by the company via Weibo. For the last few days, there have been several rumours about the smartphone claiming that it would be launched later this month. Though the phone will break covers in the home market initially, it would be introduced to the International markets later on. Xiaomi Mi 10 Smartphone Slated To Launch in India on March 31; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

As of now, there is very limited information about the smartphone. However, the teaser image does reveal some details about the upcoming Honor 30S. The smartphone will pack a display which will be not only notch-less but also bezel-less display. If the previous leaks are to be believed, the Honor 30S will be powered by Kirin 820 5G chipset. It will also get quad rear cameras and 40W fast charging. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Slated For Next Online Sale on March 24 Through Amazon India.

The smartphone will support 5G, which has been revealed by China's 3C mobile certification site. It is also tipped that the phone will support 40W fast charging technology. Coming to the camera module, the phone will get three vertically aligned cameras whereas the fourth sensor will be ToF sensor alongside an oval LED flash. The render images also suggest that the phone will get a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.