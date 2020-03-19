Xiaomi Mi 10 Smartphone Slated To Launch in India on March 31; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications

Xiaomi Mi 10 Smartphone (Photo Credits: XIaomi India)

Xiaomi has officially announced the launch date of Mi 10 smartphone in India. Xiaomi's new flagship series, Mi 10 will be launched on March 31. The Chinese phone maker made this announcement via its official social media accounts. Additionally, the phone maker also sent out media invites to media for a live stream which will happen across Xiaomi's social media platforms as well as official India website. Interestingly, the new Mi 10 series will be launched in China just three days before India launch. Previously, the company was expected to introduce both Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro in the Indian market. However, the teasers hint that only Mi 10 will be brought to the Indian market. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Slated For Next Online Sale on March 24 Through Amazon India.

Initially, Xiaomi India's Twitter account revealed the launch date for Mi 10 for the Indian market. Later on, the company went ahead to sent media invites highlighting launch details. The launch event will be live-streamed at 12:30 pm IST via social media accounts and official site.

The company will be initiating pre-orders for the new Mi 10 smartphone starting 3 pm IST on March 31 itself. The customers pre-ordering the smartphone in India between March 31 and April 7 will get an instant discount of Rs 2,500 on Axis Bank credit cards and EMI transactions.

Dropping the big news.#Mi10 𝐢𝐬 𝐥𝐚𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐂𝐇 𝟑𝟏𝐬𝐭 𝐚𝐭 𝟏𝟐:𝟑𝟎 𝐏𝐌. Watch the Livestream across our social media handles. Pre-order starts on March 31st at 3PM. Do RT with #Mi10IsHere & #108MP if you have been waiting for this. pic.twitter.com/ECo8qr6Ibv — Mi India #108MPIsHere (@XiaomiIndia) March 19, 2020

Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro smartphones are slated to be launched globally on March 27. The same event will be broadcasted via Xiaomi's global social media platforms.

As far as the specifications are concerned, Mi 10 smartphone will get a 6.67-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, which will be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For photography, the phone will get quad rear camera module comprising of 108MP primary lens along with 20MP selfie camera. The phone will be backed by a 4,780 mAh battery supporting 30W fast charging as well as 30W wireless charging technology.