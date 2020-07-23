Huawei Technologies owned 'Honor' is all set to launch its Honor 9A smartphone in India on July 31. The Phone has been teased on the Amazon India website that revealed some of its key features. The mobile phone was first introduced in Russia this April in a single storage variant. The teased device will go on sale in India during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2020. Honor 9X Pro Smartphone With 48MP Triple Rear Camera Scheduled to Go on Sale Tomorrow in India; Prices, Specifications & Offers.

In terms of specifications, Honor 9A will sport a 6.3-inch bezel-less full view display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. The phone is expected to come powered by MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762R) processor.

Honor 9A Smartphone (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

For optics, the smartphone will come equipped with a triple rear camera system comprising of a 13MP primary camera, a 5MP secondary lens & a 2MP shooter. Upfront, there could be an 8MP selfie snapper. The mobile device will come packed with a 5,000mAh battery with reverse charging facility.

Battery woes are a big nay coz we got the power to play!! 💪💪💪Introducing HONOR 9A, the power beast! Launching soon on Amazon India. 🚀#PowerYourPlay Know more: https://t.co/79rXLp2sdr pic.twitter.com/e5oVILB3p8 — Honor India (@HiHonorIndia) July 23, 2020

The smartphone might be offered with 3GB RAM + 64GB internal storage expandable up to 512GB via microSD card. The handset may run on Android 10 based Magic UI 3.1 operating system.

Honor 9A Smartphone (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

Additionally, the stunning phone is likely to get connectivity options such as Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS & a micro-USB port. Honor 9A is priced at RUB 10,990 in Russia for 3GB & 64GB configuration. So we expect the India price of Honor 9A to be somewhere around it.

