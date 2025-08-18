Mumbai, August 18: HONOR X7c 5G, a new budget smartphone, has been launched by China-based smartphone maker HONOR in India under INR 15,000. The latest smartphone comes with an attractive design and a camera module. It has a punch-hole display runs on a large battery that supports fast charging. HONOR X7c 5G packs an efficient Snapdragon processor. It comes with expandable RAM and a large storage option.

HONOR X7c 5G is offered in Moonlight White and Forest Green. The smartphone has been built to withstand drops and resist water and dust up to a certain level. Its dual-stereo speakers provide a 300% louder voice and have a splash-proof durability. POCO M7 Plus 5G Sale Begins in India on August 19, 2025; Check Out All Its Specifications, Features and Price.

HONOR X7c 5G Price in India and Sale Date

HONOR X7c 5G price in India starts at INR 14,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The smartphone will be exclusively available on Amazon Specials on August 20, 2025, the sale date. It will be available at no cost EMI up to 6 months.

HONOR X7c 5G Specifications and Features

HONOR X7c 5G comes with a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor that is mated with 8GB RAM, which allows expansion of 8GB more using HONOR RAM Turbo Technology. The smartphone comes with a large 256GB storage that helps the owners store thousands of photos and videos. It has a 50MP primary camera that takes high-quality photographs in different environments and 3x lossless zoom. It has a 2MP additional bokeh camera. Infinix Hot 60i 5G Price, Features and Specifications; Here’s Everything To Know About Infinix’s New Budget Smartphone Ahead of Sale on August 21, 2025.

HONOR X7c 5G boasts a 6.8-inch TFT LCD display with 2412x1080 pixel resolution and 850-nits of peak brightness. The smartphone has an Adreno 613 GPU and MagicOS 8.0 operating system based on Android 14. The device has a 5,200mAh large battery that supports 35W HONOR SuperCharge fast-charging. It has a single SIM slot, dual-band Wi-Fi support, Bluetooth 5.0 version, and a Type-C charging port. It also comes with a 3.5mm audio jack.

