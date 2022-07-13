Honor, the Chinese phone maker, officially launched the X40i smartphone in China. The handset is the successor to the Honor X30i. It is available for purchase and the deliveries will start from July 22, 2022. Honor X40i is priced at CNY 1,599 for the 8GB + 128GB model, CNY 1,799 for the 8GB + 256GB variant and CNY 1,999 for the top-end 12GB + 256GB model. It comes in four colours - black, green, rose and silver. Honor Magic 4 Lite With Snapdragon 695 SoC Unveiled, Check Features & Specifications Here.

Honor X40i sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ LTPS LCD display with a resolution of 2388x1080 pixels. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For photography, it gets a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP depth shooter. Upfront, there is an 8MP selfie lens.

The handset is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery with 40W fast charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, AGPS, Beidou, Glonass and a USB Type-C port.

