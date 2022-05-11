Honor, the Chinese phone maker officially unveiled the Play 30 smartphone in the home country. The handset is currently listed for pre-reservation in China and it will be made available for purchase in blue, black, gold and white colours. Key features of the device include a Snapdragon 480+ chipset, up to 8GB of RAM, a 13MP main lens and more. Honor Play 30 Plus 5G Smartphone With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched; Prices, Features & Specifications.

Honor Play 30 features a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT LCD display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. It comes powered by a Snapdragon 480+ processor coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For photography, the smartphone sports a single 13MP primary lens and a 5MP selfie shooter.

The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/A-GPS and a USB Type-C cable. It also gets an ambient light sensor, compass, proximity sensor, and gravity sensor. Honor is yet to announce the pricing of the Honor Play 30.

