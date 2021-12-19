The Chinese smartphone brand Honor recently launched a new Play 30 Plus 5G smartphone. The latest entry-level 5G handset is up for pre-orders starting December 16. It will go on sale starting December 31. The phone comes in three variants. The base 4GB + 128GB is priced at CNY 1099 (around Rs 13,100). The 6GB + 128GB costs CNY 1,299 (around Rs 15,500) whereas the 8GB + 128GB model is priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs 17,900). Honor 60 & Honor 60 Pro Smartphones Launched; Check Prices & Other Details Here.

Honor Play 30 Plus 5G (Photo Credits: Honor Mobile)

The key highlights of the Honor Play 30 Plus 5G are MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 90Hz refresh rate display, 13MP dual rear camera, 5,000mAh battery and more. The phone comes in four shades - Magic Night Black, Charm Sea Blue, Dawn Gold, and Titanium Empty Silver.

As for specifications, Honor Play 30 Plus 5G sports a 6.74-inch TFT LCD display with a 90Hz of refresh rate and a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. It comes powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage.

Honor Play 30 Plus 5G (Photo Credits: Honor Mobile)

For photos and videos, Honor Play 30 Plus 5G gets a dual rear camera module consisting of a 13MP primary lens and a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, it gets a 5MP selfie shooter for selfies and videos calls. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support. It runs on Android 11-based Magic UI 5.0.

