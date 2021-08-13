Honor, the Chinese smartphone maker officially launched the X20 5G smartphone in the home market. The handset is now available for sale in China in Aurora Blue, Midnight Black and Titanium Silver shades. The smartphone is the company's latest 5G device that ships with Android 11 OS with Magic UI 4.2 custom skin on top. Honor X20 5G Teased on Weibo, To Be Launched on August 12, 2021.

Honor X20 5G (Photo Credits: Honor)

In terms of specifications, Honor X20 5G features a 6.67-inch FHD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a resolution of 2376x1080 pixels. The smartphone comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. For photography, Honor X20 5G gets a 64MP main camera, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro snapper. At the front, there is a 16MP lens for selfies and video calls.

Honor X20 5G (Photo Credits: Honor)

The handset comes packed with a 4,300mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/A-GPS, USB Type-C port, 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi and a 3.5mm audio jack. Coming to the pricing, Honor X20 5G is priced at CNY 1,899 (approximately Rs 21,800) for the 6GB + 128GB model, CNY 2,199 (approximately Rs 25,200) for the 8GB + 128GB variants and CNY 2,499 (approximately Rs 28,700) for the 8GB + 256GB model.

