Mumbai, February 15: HONOR has launched its new smartphone, HONOR X9b, in India with attractive new features and specifications. The company has introduced its long-awaited smartphone with specifications similar to the global variant. The Chinese smartphone maker has also launched two new products with HONOR X9b: HONOR CHOICE Earbuds X5 with 30dB active noise cancellation and Bluetooth 5.3 version.

The company also launched its new HONOR CHOICE Watch with an AMOLED display offering 16.7 million colours and 550nits of brightness . Further it comes with Bluetooth calling, SOS calls, Voice memos and other features. HONOR has made quite new improvements in its new device for Indian users, such as offering a bigger 3-day battery, high-resolution camera, premium design and interactive features in the operating system. HONOR introduced three layers of protection in its anti-drop display for the device's endurance. Moto G04 With ‘90Hz Display’ Launched in India; Check Price Specifications and Features of Motorola’s New Smartphone.

HONOR Launches X9b in India; Check Official Live Launch Link:

HONOR X9b Display, Camera, UI and Design

HONOR X9b is launched in India with a 6.7-inch 1.5K resolution display offering a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1200nits of peak brightness. It has a camera setup featuring a luxury smartwatch design. The 7.98mm slim X9b comes with a 108MP primary camera with a motion capture feature, a 5MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP macro camera and a 16MP selfie camera. In terms of User Interface, HONOR has introduced a new device with MagicOS 7.2 UI. The smartphone comes with a vegan leather design and two colour options - Midnight Black and Sunrise Orange,

HONOR X9b Battery, Processor, Storage and RAM

HONOR X9b is introduced in India with a 5,800mAh '3 days battery' with 35W fast charging support. HONOR's new smartphone is powered by a 4nm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 mobile platform. The device was launched in India with the following RAM and built-in storage options - 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB. Using HONOR Turbo, the 8GB and 12GB RAM can be expanded to 16GB and 24GB, respectively.

HONOR X9b Other Features and Specifications

HONOR has launched its X9b with features like a safe sharing network, WiFi safety locks, hidden identity when browsing, and a fake cell tower shield. The device comes with Creative eXperiences on HONOR, powered by DALL-E 3 and ChatGPT, and a Microsoft SwiftKey keyboard. Further, the device has features like NFC Payments and easy connection to the HONOR ecosystem that allows one to receive calls on HONOR tablets and laptops. Samsung Galaxy F15 5G Design and Specifications Leaked, Likely To Launch Soon in India: Know More Details and Features Ahead of Launch.

HONOR X9b Price, Sale and Availability

In India, HONOR X9b is launched at Rs 25,700 price tag. With ICICI Card, the company said that the device's reduced price will be Rs 22,999. HONOR also announced services such as a 6-month screen replacement, a 30-day "90% money-back guarantee", an extended warranty from 12 months to 18 months, door-to-door services, and a free charger. Partnering with Amazon, the company announced many options, such as No Cost EMI and Amazon Pay Later, among other instant discount offers. The X9b's sale will start on February 16, 2024 (tomorrow) at 12 PM.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 15, 2024 01:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).