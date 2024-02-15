New Delhi, February 15: Motorola has expanded its smartphone products in India with the launch of the Moto G04. The new smartphone from Motorola, the Moto G04, is expected to come as an entry-level smartphone for budget-conscious customers.

As per a report of Gizmochina, the Moto G04 has been officially launched in India and will be available for purchase starting from February 22 on Flipkart. The Moto G04 is available in two variants: the 4GB+64GB model is priced at Rs 6,999 and the 8GB+128GB model will be available for Rs 7,999. The smartphone is offered in a variety of colour options, including Satin Blue, Concord Black, Sea Green, and Sunrise Orange. HONOR X9b Launched in India With '5,800mAh Battery' and '108MP Primary Camera'; Know Price, Other Specifications and Features of New HONOR Smartphone.

Moto G04 Specifications and Features

As per reports, the Moto G04 boasts a water-repellent design and comes equipped with a 6.5-inch LCD panel that provides an HD+ resolution of 1612 x 720 pixels. The display of Moto G04 comes with a 90Hz refresh rate, which might deliver a smooth visual experience for its users. The Moto G04 is powered by the Unisoc T606 chipset with options of 4GB or 8GB of RAM variant. The smartphone is also expected to deliver up to 8GB of virtual RAM for improved multitasking capabilities. The internal storage of the Moto G04 goes up to 128 GB. Nothing Phone 2(a) Price Leaked, Likely To Be Cheaper Than First Nothing Smartphone: Report.

The Moto G04 features a 16MP main camera with LED flash on the rear and a 5MP front camera for selfies. The smartphone will run on My UX-based Android 14 and the Moto G04 will not receive any Android upgrades, but it may get two years of security patch updates. The Moto G04 also features a single speaker with Dolby Atmos support, a 3.5mm audio jack, GPS and Bluetooth 5.0. The smartphone comes with a 5,000mAh battery with support of 15W charging capability through a USB-C port. Security features of the Moto G04 include face unlock and a side-facing fingerprint scanner.

