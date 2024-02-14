New Delhi, February 14: Samsung is expected to launch a new smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy F15 5G in India. This upcoming smartphone will likely be the successor to the Galaxy F14 5G. The smartphone has reportedly received BIS certification, suggesting it will be available soon in the Indian market and speculated to have segment-first features. With the official launch expected to be soon, Samsung will likely reveal more details about its upcoming smartphone, the Galaxy F15 5G.

According to a report of Gizmochina, the Samsung Galaxy F15 5G design and specifications leaked information are surfacing now, which indicates an imminent launch of the smartphone in India. The leaks suggest that the Galaxy F15 might retain the design of its predecessor and might come with feature upgrades. The Galaxy F14 5G features an Exynos 1330 chipset, a 90Hz FHD+ display and a 50MP primary camera. Redmi A3 Launched in India With 90Hz Display and MediaTek Helio G36 Processor; Know Price, Features and Other Specifications of Xiaomi’s New Budget Smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy F15 5G is rumoured to feature a waterdrop notch display. The smartphone is said to come with upgraded display features, which might enhance the visual experience of its users. The Galaxy F15 5G is expected to come in three colour options: Purple, Black and Mint Green. The F15 5G is likely to be powered by a 6,000mAh battery. iQOO Z9 Spotted on BIS Database, Likely To Launch Soon in India: Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Rumours suggest that the Galaxy F15 5G might include a slim design and a volume rocker on the right side. The specifications of the camera sensors of the Galaxy F15 5G are not yet disclosed but it is anticipated that the smartphone might deliver improved photography capabilities for its users. The Galaxy F15 5G is also rumoured to be upgraded to a triple rear camera setup from the dual rear cameras found on the Galaxy F14 5G. The triple camera setup on the back panel is expected to be vertically stacked alongside an LED flash unit.

