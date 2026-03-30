Mumbai, March 30: Huawei is reportedly developing a significant camera upgrade for its next-generation flagship smartphone, the Pura 90 Pro. According to recent industry leaks, the company is testing Lateral Overflow Integration Capacitor (LOFIC) technology specifically for its telephoto lenses, a move aimed at enhancing image clarity in challenging lighting environments.

The information, shared by tech analyst Smart Pikachu, suggests that two major Chinese manufacturers are currently trialling this sensor design. While the brands were not explicitly named, the timing and technical specifications point toward the Huawei Pura 90 series, which is expected to debut in the first half of 2026. Vivo X300s Specifications, Features Leaked.

Technical Advantages of LOFIC Sensor Design

The integration of LOFIC technology represents a shift in how mobile sensors handle high dynamic range scenes. Traditionally, bright light can overwhelm a sensor, leading to "blown out" highlights where detail is lost. LOFIC functions by temporarily storing excess electrical charge generated by intense light, allowing the camera to retain detail in the brightest parts of an image.

This technology is equally effective in low-light scenarios. By managing light more efficiently at the hardware level, the sensor can reduce grain and digital noise. For a telephoto lens, which often struggles with smaller apertures compared to main cameras, this could result in significantly sharper zoomed-in shots during evening or indoor photography.

Hardware Specifications and Series Lineup

Beyond the camera innovations, the Pura 90 series is expected to offer a variety of display and processing configurations. Reports indicate the standard Pura 90 will feature a 6.58-inch display, while the higher-end Pro and Ultra models may move to a larger 6.87-inch flat panel. These screens are anticipated to maintain high refresh rates consistent with previous flagship iterations.

Under the hood, Huawei is likely to utilise its proprietary silicon. The base model is rumoured to ship with the Kirin 9020 chipset. The more powerful Pura 90 Pro is expected to house the Kirin 9030, while the top-tier Ultra variant may be equipped with a Kirin 9030 Pro processor, aimed at delivering higher computational speeds for AI and image processing.

Market Context and Release Timeline

The Pura 90 series follows the successful rebranding of the "P" series to "Pura" last year, which emphasised a focus on aesthetic design and high-end imaging. By incorporating LOFIC technology, Huawei appears to be doubling down on its strategy to lead the mobile photography market, particularly as competitors also pivot toward specialised sensor hardware. iPhone 18 Pro Max New Specifications Leaked Ahead of September 2026 Launch.

While Huawei has not officially confirmed the launch date, the company typically refreshes its photography-centric lineup during the first six months of the year. If the current testing phase is successful, the Pura 90 Pro could set a new benchmark for telephoto performance in the premium smartphone segment.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2026 07:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).