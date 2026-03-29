Mumbai, March 29: Vivo is scheduled to officially announce the Vivo X300s in China tomorrow, March 30, alongside the Vivo X300 Ultra and the Vivo Pad 6 Pro. Ahead of the formal debut, Vivo Product Manager Han Boxiao shared a promotional poster confirming the core hardware specifications of the X300s. The upcoming device is positioned as a high-performance flagship featuring the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor and a significant focus on long-term battery endurance.

The smartphone will be equipped with a 6.78-inch flat display featuring a 144Hz refresh rate and professional-grade Zeiss colour calibration. To support its processing power, Vivo has integrated a 7,100mAh battery, a capacity that exceeds standard offerings in this market segment. The device will also feature a large-area VC liquid cooling system and a dedicated signal amplification system to ensure stable connectivity and thermal management during intensive tasks. Vivo V70 FE Specifications, Features and Expected Price.

Vivo X300s Advanced Imaging and V3+ Proprietary Chip

A primary highlight of the Vivo X300s is its photography architecture, which utilizes Vivo’s in-house V3+ imaging chip to enhance data processing for photos and videos. The rear camera system is expected to lead with a 200-megapixel primary sensor featuring Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). This is reportedly supported by a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera, also equipped with OIS.

For front-facing tasks, the device is said to house a 50-megapixel sensor. The integration of Zeiss optics across the camera module suggests that Vivo is continuing its partnership to provide high-fidelity colour accuracy and lens clarity for mobile photographers.

Vivo X300s Charging Capabilities and Durability Standards

In terms of power delivery, the Vivo X300s is expected to support 90W wired fast charging and 40W wireless charging. This combination aims to provide rapid replenishment for the large 7,100mAh cell. The hardware suite is rounded out by an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor for biometrics and a USB-C Gen 3.2 port for high-speed data transfers.

The leaked promotional materials confirm that the Vivo X300s will be available in four distinct colour finishes: light green, lavender, white, and dark grey. To ensure longevity, the chassis is expected to carry both IP68 and IP69 ratings, providing high resistance against dust and water ingress, including high-pressure water jets. Realme Narzo 100 Lite India Launch Imminent; Check Leaked Specifications.

Following the launch in China on March 30, industry analysts expect more details regarding global pricing and regional availability to follow. The introduction of the X300s marks a significant update to Vivo’s "S" series, bridging the gap between standard flagship performance and ultra-premium imaging capabilities.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2026 12:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).