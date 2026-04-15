Huawei has officially overtaken its primary global competitors, Apple and Samsung, by launching the industry’s first horizontally wide foldable smartphone. Known as the Pura X Max, the device introduces a distinctive form factor that prioritises a wider screen orientation over the taller displays typically found in current foldable models. This strategic launch allows the Chinese manufacturer to establish a presence in a new segment of the premium mobile market before its rivals debut similar designs later this year.
The design of the Pura X Max is reminiscent of the original Google Pixel Fold, appearing wider than standard handsets and comparable in shape to a compact tablet like the iPad mini. This upgrade aims to improve the media consumption experience by offering a screen ratio better suited for video playback, reducing the presence of large black bars. While official specifications are being finalised ahead of a full reveal on April 21, the device has already entered the pre-order phase in China, featuring a triple rear camera system and a construction designed to minimise the screen crease.
Huawei Pura X Max Specifications and Features
The Pura X Max specifications and features centre on its unique aspect ratio, which Huawei describes as the industry’s first horizontally wide foldable. The device is expected to feature a 4:3 aspect ratio, a format highly effective for reading and digital media. Images shared on Weibo indicate that the handset will be available in three colour options: white, orange, and purple. Although the wider build may impact pocketability and one-handed use, the increased horizontal surface area provides a more natural viewing experience for high-definition content compared to the almost square aspect ratio of existing foldables.
Huawei Pura X Max Price in China
Industry insiders suggest that the move toward diverse form factors comes as the global smartphone market reaches a point of saturation. Major brands are increasingly turning to premium-priced foldables to attract high-end consumers and drive revenue. While Apple and Samsung are reportedly preparing their own wide-screen foldable devices for release in September and July respectively, Huawei’s early entry provides it with a first-mover advantage in this specific category. The Pura X Max will likely be positioned as a flagship product, competing directly with the iPhone, which remains a dominant revenue driver for Apple in the current fiscal year. Huawei’s latest wide-screen foldable aims to redefine the tablet-phone hybrid by focusing on a media-first display ratio and premium aesthetics. Huawei Pura X Max price in China is expected to be CNY 10,000 (around USD 1,500 or INR 1,36,000)
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2026 11:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).