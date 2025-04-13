New Delhi, April 13: India and Germany have agreed to expand their partnership in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), quantum technologies, and green hydrogen, with a focus on innovation-driven growth and sustainable development, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh said on Sunday.

Dr Singh highlighted the strong and long-standing partnership between India and Germany in the field of science, technology and innovation (STI). "The two countries can collaborate more closely in key areas like clean energy, biotechnology, cyber-physical systems, electric mobility, and green hydrogen," he said after meeting with Bavaria's visiting Minister-President Markus Soder in the national capital. iPhones, Smartphones, Tablets and Laptops Exports From India to US Will Be 20% Cheaper Than China Following Donald Trump Exemptions on Tariff: ICEA.

Minister-President of the German State of Bavaria, Markus Söder called on Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, Earth Sciences; reiterates strong collaboration between the two nations Long-standing Indo-German cooperation in…

Dr Singh said India is moving ahead with mission-mode programmes under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, where the goal is to find economic and sustainable solutions through science and technology. He called Germany a natural and reliable partner in this journey.

"India has embarked on mission-mode programmes under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We seek economic and sustainable solutions through scientific and technological interventions, and Germany is a natural partner in this endeavour," he said.

Praising the Indo-German 2+2 collaboration model, which connects universities and industries from both nations, he said it is a futuristic approach that helps develop innovation ecosystems. "The model is helping both countries work together on global challenges and turn ideas into real-world solutions," the Union Minister added.

India’s growing strength in the biotechnology sector was also discussed. Dr Singh pointed out that India has more than 3,000 biotech startups and is the world’s largest vaccine producer. "The recent BIOe3 policy, which aims to boost innovation and generate jobs by focusing on energy, economy, and employment through biotechnology," he mentioned.

"India is currently the third-largest country in terms of startups and unicorns, offering great potential for global technology partnerships," he added. Highlighting India’s academic connection with Germany, Dr Singh said that over 50,000 Indian students are currently studying in German universities, mostly in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields. Apple India Sees 60% Surge in iPhone Production, Reaches INR 1.89 Lakh Crore in 2024–25: Industry Data.

This number has tripled in the last seven years. He expressed hope that more German students will also come to India to explore its knowledge systems, including Oriental Studies and Indian culture.

