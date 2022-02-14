Infinix Mobile has officially launched the Zero 5G phone today in India. The handset will be made available for sale starting February 18, 2022, at 12 noon via Flipkart in cosmic black and skylight orange colours. Flipkart will offer the smartphone with no-cost EMI at Rs 1,667, up to Rs 750 instant discount on transactions made with Citi Bank cards. In addition to this, interested buyers will be able to avail Flipkart's Smart Upgrade on Infinix Zero 5G at an additional fee of Rs 99. Infinix Zero 5G Price in India Leaked Online Ahead of Its Launch: Report.

Infinix Zero 5G sports a 6.78-inch FHD+ IPS LTPS display with a resolution of 2460x1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Infinix Zero 5G (Photo Credits: Infinix)

Introducing Infinix ZERO 5G-fastest 5G phone in the segment. Experience lightning fast 5G performance with Dimensity 900 processor + Antutu score 475073 & fastest memory speed with UFS 3.1 & LPDDR5. Launch @ ₹19,999 Sale: 18th Feb @Flipkart Know more: https://t.co/jqYba4l1cn pic.twitter.com/H3uDRrEyXm — InfinixIndia (@InfinixIndia) February 14, 2022

For photography, the handset features a 48MP primary lens, a 13MP portrait shooter and a 2MP depth snapper, along with quad-LED flash. Upfront, there is a 16MP camera.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5, GPS, OTG, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port and 5G. The smartphone is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Coming to the pricing, Infinix Zero 5G is priced at Rs 19,999 for the sole 8GB + 128GB model.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 14, 2022 05:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).