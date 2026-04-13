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Infinix is scheduled to officially launch the Note 60 Pro in India today at 12 PM. Ahead of the unveiling, the company has confirmed several key details regarding the device's hardware, colour options, and introductory offers. The Note 60 Pro marks the first entry in its specific lineup for the Indian market, following the international appearance of the base Note 60 and an Ultra model earlier this year.

The smartphone is positioned as a feature-rich mid-range contender, introducing several segment-first hardware elements to the Infinix portfolio. To incentivise early adoption, the company has announced pre-booking benefits valued at INR 7,999, which include bank discounts, extended warranties, and a free MagPower speaker.

Infinix Note 60 Pro Display and Design Aesthetics

The Infinix Note 60 Pro will be available in three distinct colour variants: Solar Orange, Deep Ocean Blue, and Mocha Brown. It features a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED LTPS display with a high 144Hz refresh rate. The panel is designed for outdoor visibility with a peak brightness of 4,500 nits and includes 2304Hz PWM dimming to reduce eye strain.

The screen-to-body ratio is reported at 93.18%, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. A notable design addition is the "Active Matrix LED" system on the rear panel. This interface supports customisable lighting patterns and NFC-based interactions, drawing comparisons to specialized lighting systems seen on other modern smartphones.

Infinix Note 60 Pro Performance, Cooling, and Gaming Capabilities

Under the hood, the Note 60 Pro is powered by the 4nm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, paired with an Adreno A810 GPU. The device comes with 8GB of physical RAM, with an additional 8GB of extended virtual RAM available. Storage options include 128GB and 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard memory.

To manage thermals during high-performance tasks, Infinix has equipped the handset with a 3D IceCore vapour chamber cooling system covering a 4,758 sq mm heat dissipation area. The company claims the device can support 120fps gaming in titles such as Call of Duty Mobile. On the software front, the phone will ship with XOS 16, based on the Android 16 operating system.

Infinix Note 60 Pro Camera Systems and Health Integration

The device features a dual rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), supported by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. For selfies, a 13-megapixel front-facing camera is housed within the display. The camera software includes several modes, such as Super Night and Vlog mode, and supports 4K video recording.

Beyond standard connectivity, the Note 60 Pro includes a dedicated AI button and a "My Health" application. This built-in software allows users to track physiological metrics including heart rate, blood oxygen levels (SpO2), and heart-rate variability (HRV). Audio is handled by JBL-tuned dual stereo speakers with support for Hi-Res audio and DTS.

Infinix Note 60 Pro Battery, Charging, and Connectivity

The Note 60 Pro is powered by a substantial 6,500mAh battery. It supports 90W wired fast charging and 30W wireless charging, along with both wired and wireless reverse charging capabilities. Despite the large battery capacity, the device maintains a profile of 7.45 mm and weighs 200 grams.

Connectivity features include 5G support, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and an infrared blaster. The handset also carries an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. Security is managed via an in-display fingerprint sensor. Today’s launch will confirm the final retail pricing and immediate availability for the Indian consumer.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gadget360), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2026 09:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).