Infinix has officially announced the launch of its latest gaming-focused smartphone, the GT 50 Pro, scheduled for a global release on April 24. Following the success of last year's GT 30 Pro, the new handset introduces a series of hardware refinements designed for high-performance mobile gaming, including a 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The company revealed the device's design and core features on Monday, highlighting a unique liquid cooling system and pressure-sensitive triggers intended to compete in the specialized gaming hardware segment.

The GT 50 Pro will be available in select global markets and aims to offer a competitive gaming experience at an accessible price point. Infinix has confirmed that the smartphone will support 144 fps gaming on optimized titles, leveraging its high-refresh-rate screen to provide smoother visuals. The device also maintains the brand's distinct aesthetic, featuring a visible cooling mechanism through the back panel and multiple color options including silver and red. OnePlus Nord CE 6, OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite India Launch Set for May 7, 2026.

In addition to visual performance, the GT 50 Pro emphasizes audio quality with support for Hi-Res audio across both wired and wireless headsets. The inclusion of Dolby Atmos is intended to provide immersive spatial sound, a feature increasingly prioritized by mobile gamers for competitive advantages in multiplayer environments.

Infinix GT 50 Pro Advanced Controls and Thermal Management

A central feature of the GT 50 Pro is the "Pressure-Sense GT Trigger," a pair of pressure-sensitive shoulder buttons located on the right side of the frame. These triggers allow for more complex control schemes without obstructing the screen, mimicking the feel of a traditional console controller. On the opposite side, Infinix has introduced a "ZoneTouch Master" button, further expanding the physical input options available to users.

To handle the heat generated during intense gaming sessions, the handset utilizes a "Liquid Flow" hyper-performance cooling system. This liquid cooling setup is specifically designed to prevent thermal throttling, ensuring that the processor maintains peak speeds during resource-heavy tasks. The visibility of the cooling system through the rear glass serves as a primary design element for the series.

Infinix GT 50 Pro Hardware Specifications and Display Technology

While Infinix has not yet disclosed all technical details, reports indicate that the GT 50 Pro will feature a 6.78-inch display. The device is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. This configuration positions the phone as a mid-to-high-end contender capable of handling modern generative AI and gaming workloads.

The display utilizes a flat AMOLED panel with a centered hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. For eye comfort during extended use, the 1.5K resolution screen is expected to include high-frequency dimming technologies, similar to other recent releases in the Nord and Galaxy lineups.

Infinix GT 50 Pro Camera System and Connectivity

The GT 50 Pro is equipped with a dual rear camera system housed within a rectangular module. Early specifications suggest a 50-megapixel primary sensor accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens. For front-facing duties, the device reportedly carries a 13-megapixel sensor optimized for video calls and streaming. Oppo Find X9 Ultra Set for Official Launch on April 21; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

As the April 24 launch approaches, more details regarding regional pricing and the specific "marketing names" for the color variants are expected. The launch will be closely watched in price-sensitive markets like India, where Infinix has historically seen strong growth in the budget-to-mid-range gaming category.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2026 08:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).