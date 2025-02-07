Mumbai, February 7: Infosys has reportedly terminated 700 campus recruits who joined the tech giant after completing their training. The latest round of Infosys layoffs was implemented as these individuals failed to complete their internal assessment. NITES President Harpreet Singh Ahuja reportedly said that Infosys forcefully laid off these campus recruits and called the move 'unethical' and 'shocking'.

According to reports, Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), an organisation working for the welfare of IT and ITES employees, stated it would file a formal complaint against the tech giant with India's Labour Ministry. On the contrary, Infosys said it only terminated 350 employees, not 700. The company maintained that it laid off these people following multiple failed attempts at clearing internal assessments. Walmart Layoffs: US-Based Retail Giant Cutting Hundreds of Jobs and Shutting Down Small Offices, Asking Workers To Move to Central Offices.

It is claimed by the Times of India report citing ET that the Infosys layoffs were announced at the Campus in Mysuru city in Karnataka. It mentioned that 400 employees were summoned in batches and were handed "ultimatum letters" after they failed to meet the required minimum criteria in qualifying for internal assessment. However, the layoffs-affected employees said that during the process, the assessment criteria and syllabus were modified.

Despite NITES seeking government intervention and calling the action 'unethical', Infosys said it did the right thing. The IT giant defended its action, clarifying that all the freshers received three attempts at clearing their assessment. After failing, Infosys said they could not continue working with the organisation as per the contract.

The report highlighted that most of the affected employees were from the 2022 engineering batch getting their training at the Mysuru campus. These recruits had already been associated with the company for two years before they were onboarded in October 2023. They were promised INR 3.2 to INR 3.7 lakh packages for software engineer roles. Workday Layoffs: Human Capital Management Company To Lay Off Around 1,750 Employees To Prioritise Investment in AI and Platform Development.

On the other hand, Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate claimed that during the termination process, Infosys used "intimidating techniques" and made sure that they would not carry mobile phones, which is why they were unable to capture the whole incident and seek further help. The action is called a violation of the Industrial Dispute Act of 1947 and seeks the government's action.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 07, 2025 03:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).