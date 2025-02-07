Bentonville, February 7: Walmart has begun cutting jobs in multiple US states and asked the workers to move to the central office in other states. As a part of Walmart layoffs, the employees from New Jersey, Hoboken and other places having small offices were requested by the US-based retail giant to move to work in Bentonville, Sunnyvale, Arkansas and California,

According to reports, Walmart started closing its offices in Charlotte, North Carolina and began cutting corporate roles. It is estimated that the Walmart job cuts might have affected hundreds of employees. The Walmart layoffs were announced through a memo by a company official. Donna Morris, Walmart's chief people officer, wrote in a memo that the company was making necessary changes and putting key capabilities together. Workday Layoffs: Human Capital Management Company To Lay Off Around 1,750 Employees To Prioritise Investment in AI and Platform Development

Morris wrote that workforce reductions would encourage the speed and shared understanding at Walmart. This comes after Walmart asked its workers in Dallas, Toronto, and Atlanta to move to central hubs last year. The reports have also indicated that the job cuts were announced as part of Walmart's relocation strategy and the results of an internal review process.

It is not clear how many employees will be affected by the Walmart layoffs; however, the numbers are rumoured to be in the hundreds. A report by The Charlotte Observed said that 260 employees would lose their jobs. Just like many industries, Walmart is also reportedly affected by global changes in technology, such as AI, automation, and others. ADM Layoffs: After Rival Cargill Layoffs, Another US Agri-Business Archer Daniels-Midland To Cut Jobs Amid Low Crop Prices and Reduced Profit.

Starting this year, Meta, Google, BlackRock, Microsoft, and others have started reducing their roles to focus more on artificial intelligence development. In addition to the retail sector, finance services (fintech), edtech, aviation, manufacturing, and other allied sectors are also expected to be affected by large-scale layoffs in 2025.

