New Delhi, August 23: Meta-owned Instagram has rolled out a new feature that will allow creators to link multiple Reels together into a series. Instagram creators can link one Reel to another based on a topic, theme, or storyline to create a smoother viewing experience. Creators can link a series of Reels to make it easier for viewers to watch connected content without scrolling or searching for different parts.

Until now, many creators have urged followers to come back for the second part or to check back for updates to keep audiences engaged. The update will allow them to organise related Reels, so that followers can follow the full story or updates in one place. Creators can add linked Reels to new uploaded videos as well as those that have already been shared with their audience. Grok App: Elon Musk’s xAI Rolls Out New Update With Improvements for Companions and Imagine.

Instagram Link Reels

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instagram’s @Creators (@creators)

What Is Instagram Link Reels and How To Use It?

Instagram Link Reels is a new feature that allows users to connect one Reel with another through a clickable link. The new feature will help viewers to follow related content seamlessly. It is available for personal and professional accounts to boost engagement and visibility. The linked reel’s title appears only on the Reel it’s connected to, and creators can edit or remove it anytime. Vivo Vision Discovery Edition: Vivo Unveils Its First Mixed Reality Headset at 30th Anniversary; Check Specifications and Features.

As per reports, if a creator does not add a title while linking a reel, it will automatically display as Linked Reel. When making a Reel, tap on Link a reel under the caption box, choose the Reel you want to connect, add a title of up to 15 characters or keep the default name, then tap OK and select Share to publish it. If a creator wants to connect a Reel that’s already been shared, tap on the right side of the Reel. From there, users can either add a linked reel or edit the current one if a link is already in place.

