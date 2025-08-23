New Delhi, August 23: Vivo (Vivo) has entered the mixed reality (MR) market with its first-ever headset, the Vision Discovery Edition. It was unveiled during the company’s 30th anniversary celebrations in China. Vivo Vision Discovery Edition is the first mixed reality (MR) device developed by a Chinese smartphone maker. The launch positions Vivo as the first company in China to operate in the smartphone and MR product markets.

The Vivo Vision Discovery Edition will compete with leading MR headsets, including Apple’s Vision Pro, Meta’s Quest series, and Samsung’s upcoming Project Moohan. Vivo said, "Vision Discovery Edition combines vivo’s technological innovations with its user-centric values, advancing the company’s long-term home robotics strategy and bringing mixed reality from the lab into everyday life." Android 16 QPR2 Beta 1: Google Starts Rolling Out Latest Batch of OS; From Smarter Dark Mode to Themed Icons, Here’s Everything You Need To Know.

Vivo Vision Discovery Edition Specifications and Features

Vivo Vision Discovery weighs 398 gm with a height of 83 mm and a thickness of 40 mm. Vivo claims the headset is 26% smaller than the industry average to offer improved wearability for extended use. The device is powered by the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 21 platform, which can deliver up to 2.5 times the GPU performance and eight times the AI performance. The Mixed Reality headset from vivo runs on OriginOS Vision to offer natural and intuitive user interactions. Vivo said, 'The information appears seamlessly in the surrounding space, allowing users to shift from traditional “tap-through-screen” interactions to “move-and-pinch” gestures." TikTok, AliExpress Back in India? Government Denies Social Media Claims As Banned Chinese Websites Briefly Go Live.

The Vivo Vision Discovery Edition comes with 1.5-degree "high-precision" eye-tracking, 26 degrees of freedom in fingertip gesture recognition, and a vertical tracking range of 175 degrees for responsive controls. The headset features Dual Micro-OLED screens that deliver 8K binocular resolution and 94% DCI-P3 colour coverage. It can also create a 120-foot theatre screen for users to get a cinematic experience anytime and anywhere.

