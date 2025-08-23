Elon Musk-run xAI has released a new update for the Grok App with enhancements to improve its user experience. As per a post of cb_doge, the latest version of Grok v1.1.58 focuses on better performance and new features for Companions and Imagine. xAI continues to refine its AI platform with regular updates in the fast-growing AI space. Users are encouraged to update the Grok app to v1.1.58 to access the latest improvements. Vivo Vision Discovery Edition: Vivo Unveils Its First Mixed Reality Headset at 30th Anniversary; Check Specifications and Features.

Grok App New Update

BREAKING: xAI has released a new update for the Grok App. Update your app to v1.1.58 to get the latest improvements for Companions and Imagine. pic.twitter.com/Bs2G3nz6dO — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) August 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)