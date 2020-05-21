Intel Acquires Rivet Networks to Ensure Fast & Secure WI-Fi Connectivity for Smooth Gaming & Streaming Experience

Intel (Photo Credits: IANS)

San Francisco, May 21: To ensure fast, reliable and secure Wi-Fi connectivity for smooth gaming and streaming experience at home, chip giant Intel has acquired Rivet Networks, the company that made the Killer brand of gaming-centric networking cards, for an undisclosed sum. Rivet Networks' key products, including its Killer brand, will integrate into Intel's broader PC Wi-Fi portfolio. Intel Targets Cutting Down Greenhouse Gas Emissions, Waste by 2030.

Intel and Rivet Networks will build the ‘Killer AX1650 Wi-Fi' solution, which delivers immersive entertainment and gaming experiences along with powerful Wi-Fi 6 technology. Rivet Networks' capabilities, including its software, are complementary to Intel's wireless products and capabilities, the chip-maker said on Wednesday.

"Rivet Networks is a terrific complement to our existing Wi-Fi products and helps us further our vision of delivering PC platforms that power every person's greatest contribution," said Chris Walker, corporate vice president and general manager of the Mobile Client Platforms Group at Intel Corporation.

Rivet Networks' products deliver speed, intelligence and control for gamers and performance users.

"Its products maximize Wi-Fi bandwidth utilization and optimize the wireless network connection on your platform. In addition, Rivet Networks' products can also utilize the combination of Ethernet and Wi-Fi to prioritize traffic over both connections," Walker explained.

Over the past few months, Comcast has reported that Wi-Fi-connected video calls and video conferencing have increased over 283 percent, and Charter Communications reports that over 90 per cent of the traffic on its ISP network is Wi-Fi-based. Even in the case of your phone, more than 70 per cent of your mobile (cellular) data traffic runs on Wi-Fi. Intel which has been investing and contributing to the evolution of Wi-Fi for more than 20 years said that Rivet Networks team will join its Wireless Solutions Group within the Client Computing Group.

"With the addition of Rivet Networks' software, we will license its software to customers and develop new solutions for broader PC connectivity enhancement,:" said Intel.