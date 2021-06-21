The International Yoga Day is celebrated annually on June 21 since 2015, following its inception in the US General Assembly in 2014. What is Yoga? Yoga is a physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated in India. The Coronavirus pandemic has inclined everyone to get fitter than ever before. Some do exercise while some others practise Yoga. So if you aim to lose weight, then this article is for you. Here are the top 5 weight loss apps that can help you control your increasing weight.

Lose Weight at Home:

Lose Weight at Home App (Photo Credits: Google Play Store)

The Lose Weight at Home app helps users lose kilos and inches by providing proper exercising guidance. This one of the best apps available on the Google Play Store that also offers challenges and claims to help you lose kilos in 30 days.

HealthifyMe:

HealthifyMe App (Photo Credits: Google Play Store)

The HealthifyMe app not only offers workout plans but also provides online consultation, a customised diet plan and lets you count calories intake. HealthifyMe is one of the best apps that has gained millions of downloads on the Play Store. The app also lets you appoint a personal trainer who will create diet, workout plans and help to achieve your goal.

Fasting App:

Fasting App (Photo Credits: Google Play Store)

Apart from Yoga and exercise, fasting is what helps you lose weight. There are many other fasting apps available but the Fasting App is the best. This app shows body status, when to eat next and comes with features such as a progress tracker, weight tracker and more.

MyFitnessPal App:

MyFitnessPal App (Photo Credits: Google Play Store)

MyFitnessPal app helps you to track the number of calories you have eaten in a day. It also advises you on what you should cut and how much more you should eat on a particular day. It also helps to track your fat, weight and body. This app is a must if you aim to lose weight.

Home Workout App:

Home Workout App (Photo Credits: Google Play Store)

The Home Workout app offers workout options at home and that too without any equipment. If you are looking to lose weight by working at home, then this app is the best for you. Also, it is one of the highest-rated fitness apps on the Google Play Store. The Home Workout app comes in three levels - beginners, intermediate and advanced.

