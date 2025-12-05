World Soil Day is an annual global event that is celebrated on December 5 to raise awareness about the importance of healthy soil. The day aims to highlight the need for sustainable management of soil resources. This day was established by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations. Each year, World Soil Day focuses on a theme that sheds light on key challenges affecting soil health, including issues like soil erosion, pollution, salinization, and loss of biodiversity. This year, World Soil Day 2025 falls on Friday, December 5. The theme of World Soil Day 2025 is ‘Healthy Soils for Healthy Cities.’

The planet’s survival depends on the precious link with soil. As per UN data, over 95% of food comes from soils, and soil also supplies 15 of the 18 naturally occurring chemical elements essential to plants. However, in the face of climate change and human activity, our soils are being degraded. This day highlights the need to educate people about the importance of soil and the challenges affecting it. In this article, let’s know more about World Soil Day 2025 date, history and the significance of the annual event. Hayabusa2 Mission: Japan Space Agency Finds Ample Soil, Gas from Asteroid.

World Soil Day 2025 Date

World Soil Day 2025 falls on Friday, December 5.

World Soil Day 2025 Theme

The theme of World Soil Day 2025 is ‘Healthy Soils for Healthy Cities.’

World Soil Day History

World Soil Day (WSD) is held on December 5 to bring attention to the importance of healthy soil and to advocate for the sustainable management of soil resources. It was first celebrated on December 5, 2014. As per historical records, an international day to celebrate soil was recommended by the International Union of Soil Sciences (IUSS) in 2002.

Under the leadership of the Kingdom of Thailand and within the framework of the Global Soil Partnership, FAO supported the formal establishment of WSD as a global awareness-raising platform. The FAO Conference unanimously endorsed World Soil Day in June 2013 and requested its official adoption at the 68th UN General Assembly. In December 2013, the UN General Assembly responded by designating December 5, 2014, as the first official World Soil Day.

World Soil Day Significance

Soil forms the foundation of our food systems, ecosystems, and overall well-being, and hence it needs care and conservation. Healthy soils ensure food security, support livelihoods, regulate water, and help fight climate change. The day serves as a reminder that safeguarding soil today is essential for sustaining life on Earth tomorrow.

World Soil Day encourages individuals, farmers, governments, and organisations to adopt practices that protect and restore soil. Through campaigns, educational programs, and community activities, many events are held that help promote organic farming, preventing land degradation, and support climate-resilient agriculture.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 05, 2025 05:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).