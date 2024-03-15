Mumbai, March 15: iPhones have always come to the customers' minds whenever they consider buying a smartphone. However, due to increased prices, Apple enthusiasts have to hold themselves back from buying an iPhone. The iPhone 13, iPhone 14, and the latest iPhone 15 become an obvious choice when purchasing an Apple smartphones but the customers still wait for the offers twice before going to purchase these models. But now, these devices are available at a massive discount on Flipkart.

To get smartphones at discounted rates, you have to keep checking popular e-commerce websites like Flipkart, Amazon, and others. The devices are frequently available on sale on special occasions such as religious festivals or national holidays. Currently, the Apple iPhones 15, 14, and 13 are reportedly available at discounted rates. Vivo T3 5G Launch Confirmed for March 21; Check Expected Processor, Camera and Other Specifications.

iPhone 15 Price, Discounts and Offers on Popular E-Commerce Websites

Apple iPhone 15 is available on Flipkart at Rs 66,999, a 16% discount for the 128GB variant. It was initially listed on the website as Rs 79,900. It will offer a 48MP+12MP camera, a 12MP front camera, a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR Display, and an A16 Bionic processor. It is available in the following colour options: Pink, Green, Yellow, Blue, and Black. On Flipkart, there are other bank credit card offers available.

iPhone 14 Price, Discounts and Offers on Popular E-Commerce Websites

Apple's previous generation model, the iPhone 14, is available at a 17% discount on the Flipkart website. The smartphone is priced at Rs 57,999 on Flipkart and is available at Rs 58,999 on Amazon. Initially, it was available at Rs 69,900. It offers 128GB internal storage, a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, a 12MP+12MP dual camera setup on the back, a 12MP front camera and an A15 Bionic chipset. The smartphone comes in Green, Pink, Blue, Midnight, Starlight and Product Red colour options. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Key Details Leaked; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

iPhone 13 Price, Discounts and Offers on Popular E-Commerce Websites

The iPhone 13 model, which is the predecessor of iPhone 14 and 15, is available at Rs 52,999, an 11% discounted rate over the actual price of Rs 59,900. The smartphone is available in Blue, Pink, Yellow, Green, and Black. It offers customers a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, a 12MP+12MP dual camera on the back, and a 12MP camera on the front. It packs an A15 Bionic chipset. On Amazon, it is available at Rs 52,499.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2024 04:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).