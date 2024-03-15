Mumbai, March 15: Vivo has confirmed that it will launch its upcoming smartphone, Vivo T3 5G, in India on March 21. The smartphone has been rumoured to launch for weeks with a triple camera setup and a MediaTek processor. It will be the successor to the Vivo T2 5G smartphone launched in 2023 with a Snapdragon 695 5G processor. The T2 5G from Vivo was launched with a dual-camera setup and an AMOLED display.

The Vivo T3 5G is set to launch on March 21, 2024, at 12 PM with the segment's fastest 5G smartphone processor. Vivo's new smartphone has a similar design to the Vivo V29 series; however, it seems to be missing the Aura Light. Vivo has confirmed that the Vivo T3 5G will be launched with a MediaTek Dimensity processor and a Sony IMX OIS sensor; however, it has not disclosed any details about the models. ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra Launched With AI Camera Features; Know Price, Specifications and Features of ASUS’s New Smartphone.

Vivo T3 5G Launching on March 21, 2024:

Vivo T3 5G Specifications and Features (Expected)

According to a report by the Times of India, Vivo is set to expand its T-series in India by launching the new Vivo T3 5G. The smartphone will be launched with a 6.67-inch display with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Further, the Vivo T3 5G display will support up to 1,800 nits of peak brightness. As per the report, the T3 5G will be launched with a 5,000mAh battery and offer 44W fast-charging support. Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Camera Details Leaked; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

The report also said the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 processor will power the upcoming Vivo T3 5G and 8GB RAM. It further said the device could offer two internal storage options - 128GB and 256GB. The report said that it would be a mid-range smartphone offering a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP bokeh camera. The front camera is said to be a 16MP shooter. The report does not mention the third camera. However, other reports said that it could be a 16MP ultrawide lens. In terms of the primary camera sensor, different reports said the device could house a Sony IMX 882 sensor.

