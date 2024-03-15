New Delhi, March 15: Samsung is expected to launch its latest foldable smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 soon. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 will be a successor to the Z Flip 5. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z series smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is anticipated to come with enhanced features that aim to set a new standard in the segment.

As per a report of Gadgets360, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 key specifications have been leaked, which provide a glimpse into what users can expect from the highly anticipated smartphone from the company. The leaks suggest that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is rumoured to come with yellow, silver, light green and light blue colour options. The expected launch date for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is around late July or early August 2024. Vivo T3 5G Launch Confirmed for March 21; Check Expected Processor, Camera and Other Specifications.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Specifications and Features

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is tipped to feature a 6.7-inch inner display and a 3.9-inch outer display, an upgrade from the 3.4-inch screen on the Z Flip 5. This cover screen of the Z Flip 6 is anticipated to be protected by Gorilla Glass Armor. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is rumoured to be powered by a tweaked version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, which is expected to provide top performance. The Z Flip 6 could boast up to 12GB of RAM, an increase from the maximum 8GB offered in the previous model. ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra Launched With AI Camera Features; Know Price, Specifications and Features of ASUS’s New Smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 will likely have a dual rear camera setup that might include a 50MP primary sensor and a 12MP secondary sensor. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is expected to be equipped with a 4,000mAh battery, surpassing the 3,700mAh battery found in its predecessor.

