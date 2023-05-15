Mumbai, May 15: Apple is all set to launch the new iPhone 15 series this year. It is said to get major upgrades in terms of camera and design. Several details of the upcoming devices have already surfaced online.

As per recent reports, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will get a new 48MP camera sensor on the back. The non-Pro models will feature a new three-stacked sensor that will allow the camera to capture more light and offer improved image quality. iPhone 15 Pro Max: Apple's Upcoming iPhone Likely To Feature Folding Periscope Zoom Camera.

To recall, the iPhone 6s was the first to get a 12MP rear camera. Since then, Apple has not upgraded the sensor. Last year, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro series was launched with a 48MP rear camera with support for 48MP ProRAW.

Additionally, the new reports claim that new designs like a stacked sensor are adding to delays in the mass production of the new models.

Apple iPhone 15 Series Specifications (Expected)

The upcoming smartphones will be powered by an upgraded A17 Bionic processor, up to 8GB RAMm and 20W fast charging support. All models will run iOS 17 out of the box and come with Apple’s Dynamic Island feature.

Both the Apple iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are expected to feature a dual rear camera setup with a 48MP primary camera and a 12MP secondary ultra-wide came. Both are said to sport a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display.

On the other hand, the iPhone 15 Pro is said to sport a triple rear-camera setup with a LiDar sensor. It will combine a 48MP primary sensor with a 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 12MP telephoto camera (3x optical zoom). The iPhone 15 Pro Max is said to get a telephoto camera with a new periscope lens and up to 6x optical zoom. Apple iPhone Ultra Launch Likely in 2024, Could Be More Expensive Than iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max Models: Reports.

The Pro models will get a titanium frame, a new Mute button (instead of the iconic switch design), an upgraded A17 Bionic chip, and a 6.7-inch panel with Apple’s 120Hz ProMotion tech.

The upcoming Apple iPhone 15 series will also come with a USB Type-C port instead of the infamous Lighting port. It is likely to come with a starting price of Rs. 77,990.

