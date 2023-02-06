New Delhi, January 6 : Tech giant Apple has been launching new-gen iPhone models every year. The iPhone lineup consists of usually four new smartphone models, namely - iPhone Mini, iPhone standard version, iPhone Pro, and iPhone Pro Max. However, in the latest generation iPhone 14 model lineup, Apple gave a miss to the Mini and launched the Plus model instead and the same lineup is expected to continue a for the upcoming iPhone model year, that is later this year.

Apple is rumoured to be introducing the new range-topping model named ‘Ultra’ replacing the Pro Max model this year. However, as per the latest reports regarding the analysts’ views, Apple will be continuing with the iPhone Pro Max top-end model for the upcoming iPhone 15. Read on to know more. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Flagship Smartphones Launched Globally; Here’s All That You Need To Know.

Apple iPhone Ultra To Be Topping The iPhone 16 Range in 2024 :

As per the latest reports, the Cupertino-based tech giant will be revamping its iconic iPhone lineup, with its top-ranged model named as Ultra in 2024, and the Pro Max model will not be replaced either.

The Ultra moniker will not only be more expensive than the usual price range of the Pro Max, but will also reportedly will be much more superior in quality and in terms of features. OPPO Reno8 T 5G Smartphone Launched in India With 108MP Camera; Find Specs, Features and Price Details Here.

As per the latest reports, Mark Gurman of Bloomberg has revealed that the tech giant will introduce a new range-topping model iPhone Ultra above the Pro and Pro Max models in 2024. This means the iPhone 16 series will come with a new top-end model offering ‘Ultra’.

It has been rumoured for quite some time now, that the Ultra model would be launched in the iPhone 15 lineup and replace the Pro Max model. However, the latest reports say otherwise, and reportedly the Pro Max will continue and will not be replace. Meaning, the iPhone 16 series will have five models including the new Ultra model as the top flagship model.

The iPhone Ultra would reportedly feature ultra-robust built with a titanium body, while also offering superior up-class look and feel. It will thus offer improved scratch-resistant, much stronger and lighter as well compared to the current steel unibody. The iPhone 16 Ultra is also expected to feature a much superior periscope camera, a faster processor, larger display, and many other exclusive feature.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 06, 2023 12:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).