San Francisco, Aug 6: Apple will reportedly adopt a stacked rear camera sensor design across its iPhone 16 series next year, following similar moves in this year's iPhone 15 models. According to Apple industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, two iPhone 16 Pro models will adopt a stacked CIS (CMOS Image Sensor) design. The camera's stacked CIS design lets it capture more light, have a wider dynamic range, and perform better in low-light circumstances.

Apple is already rumoured to adopt a stacked sensor arrangement for the 48MP wide camera on the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus. Sony, which provides high-end sensors, increased production capacity by 100-120 per cent to meet Apple's demand. "Following two 2H23 iPhone 15 standard models, two 2H24 iPhone 16 Pro models will also adopt stacked-designed CIS, so Sony's high-end CIS capacity will continue to be tight in 2024, benefiting Will Semi to continue to obtain more orders for high-end CIS from Chinese smartphone brands (design-in & design-win)," Kuo said in a Medium post. Apple iPhone 15 Series Reportedly Launching on September 13; All Known Expected Details Inside.

Sony's limited capacity is expected to benefit competitor Will Semi, which will receive more orders for high-end CIS from Chinese smartphone manufacturers as a result. The iPhone 16 series is expected to release sometime in the second half of 2024. As per the rumours, the iPhone 16 Pro Max's 48-megapixel wide-angle camera would have an eight-part hybrid lens with two glass components and six plastic elements, as well as enhancements to the telephoto and ultra-wide camera lenses. Apple iPad Pro With OLED Display May Enter Mass Production Early 2024.

Meanwhile, Apple is reportedly planning to unveil the iPhone 15 smartphone series on September 13. If the tech giant does the unveiling on September 13, pre-orders should begin on September 15, following the official launch a week later on September 22, reports 9To5Mac. For comparison, pre-orders for iPhone 14 started on September 9 last year, with the official release in stores a week later on September 16.

