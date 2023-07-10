San Francisco, July 9 : The new 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro models, the first in the Apple iPad series to use OLED displays, will go into mass production in the first quarter of 2024, according to research firm Omdia. When compared to existing models with LCD screens, the advantages of OLED technology for iPad Pro displays include enhanced brightness, higher contrast ratio, greater colour accuracy, and lower power consumption, reports MacRumors. Apple iOS 16.5.1, iPadOS 16.5.1 Updates Released: New Updates Bring Important Security Fixes.

Korean website The Elec first reported the news. The tech giant already uses OLED displays in its latest iPhone and Apple Watch models, except the lower-end iPhone SE. Moreover, the report mentioned that Apple might use very thin hybrid OLED displays with a combination of flexible and rigid materials, which could allow for the iPad Pro to have a slightly thinner design.

iPad Pro devices introduced in 2017 and later enable ProMotion, which allows for a changeable refresh rate between 24Hz and 120Hz. The switch to OLED would almost certainly allow the refresh rate to be reduced even further to 10Hz or lower in order to save battery life. While in always-on display mode, iPhone 14 Pro models can get as low as 1Hz, according to the report. The display sizes of the iPad Pro are projected to expand slightly from 11 and 12.9 inches to 11.1 and 13 inches with the upcoming generations. Apple iOS 16, iPadOS 16 Usage Statistics for iPhone Published Ahead of iOS 17 Launch at WWDC 2023.

Meanwhile, Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 series will reportedly come with stronger titanium construction and new colour options. The company is expected to introduce two new colour options for the iPhone 15 lineup -- a dark red colour for the iPhone 15 Pro and a green colour for the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, reports Gizmochina.

