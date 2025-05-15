New Delhi, May 15: Apple is getting ready to launch its next iPhone 17 series soon. iPhone 17 series launch in India likely in September 2025. The upcoming series is said to include four models, which may be the standard iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. As per early reports, Apple might drop the “Plus” version that was part of previous lineups and replace it with the new “Air” model.

Apple followers might be excited about the upcoming iPhone 17 Air, after Samsung launched its Galaxy S25 Edge with a slim design measuring 5.8mm in thickness. Reports suggest that the iPhone 17 Air could feature a thickness between 5.5mm and 6.25mm, making it one of Apple’s slimmest iPhones yet. Apple usually reveals its new iPhones at its annual fall event, and this year seems to be no different. The iPhone 17 series is expected to be announced sometime between September 11 and 13. OnePlus 13s Launch Soon in India, Teased With Multiple Colour Options; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

iPhone 17 Series Specifications and Features (Expected)

Apple is likely to unveil the iPhone 17 series with improvements in various areas. It is said to include display quality, camera performance, and processing power. The iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air are expected to be powered by Apple’s A19 chip. The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are expected to feature the more advanced A19 Pro chip. These high-end models will reportedly come with 12GB of RAM. The iPhone 17 series is expected to come in different display sizes across its models. The iPhone 17 and the iPhone 17 Pro are likely to feature a 6.3-inch display. The iPhone 17 Air is rumoured to have a 6.6-inch display and the iPhone 17 Pro Max could come with a 6.9-inch display.

The iPhone 17 series camera is expected to bring notable improvements. The iPhone 17 may feature a triple camera setup with a 48MP main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 12MP front camera. The iPhone 17 Air could come with a single 48MP rear camera and a 24MP front camera. The iPhone 17 Pro is likely to include a 48MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 48MP telephoto lens along with a 24MP front camera. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to offer a triple 48MP setup, possibly including wide, ultrawide, and telephoto lenses with Tetraprism technology, and a 24MP front camera. Vivo V50 Elite Edition Launched in India; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

iPhone 17 Series Price in India (Expected)

As per reports, the standard iPhone 17 price might be around INR 79,900. The iPhone 17 Air price could be around INR 89,900. The iPhone 17 Pro price is likely to come with INR 1,19,900 and the iPhone 17 Pro Max price is expected to be approximately INR 1,34,900.

