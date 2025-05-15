Vivo V50 Elite Edition is launched today in India. Vivo V50 Elite Edition is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, which comes with 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage. The smartphone is available in Rose Red colour and comes with In-Box TWS. It includes 50MP ZEISS main camera and 6,000 mAh battery. The vivo V50 Elite Edition is priced starting at INR 41,999 and the sale starts today at Flipkart, Amazon, and retail stores. The smartphone maker is also offering up to INR 3,000 instant Bank Cashback on purchase from HDFC, SBI & Axis Bank cards or up to INR 3,000 Exchange Bonus. Realme GT 7 To Launch With MediaTek Dimensity 9400e in India and Global Market on May 27, 2025; Check Expected Price, Key Specifications and Features.

Vivo V50 Elite Edition Launched in India

Mesmerizing Portraits. Stunning Sound. The Complete Experience. Elite Edition brings it all together — the vivo V50 and TWS, in one box. Buy now https://t.co/q44clUx0Sz#vivoV50EliteEdition #ZEISSPortraitSoPro pic.twitter.com/YG5lCDQrP5 — vivo India (@Vivo_India) May 15, 2025

