Mumbai, October 30: After its official tease, iQOO is set to introduce its new 12 series smartphones with a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor in India soon. According to reports and rumours, the new iQOO 12 and iQOO 12 Pro will likely be launched in November. iQOO may also introduce its long-rumoured iQOO Neo8 smartphone next month.

iQOO 12 will be the successor of the iQOO 11 smartphone, and iQOO Neo8 will be the successor of iQOO Neo 7 smartphones. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer may introduce all these smartphones during the same event. Many reports say that the new iQOO 12 and iQOO 12 Pro will be powered by the flagship features and specifications. Here are the details about the new iQOO devices likely to launch in November. Apple Scary Fast Event Today: Apple Likely To Announce iMac, MacBook Pro and M3 Chip, Check More Details Here.

iQOO 12 and iQOO 12 Pro Expected Specifications, Features and Price:

iQOO has already teased the new 12 series smartphones with Snapdragon's latest 8 Gen 3 processor. The other specifications expected from the devices are a 144Hz Samsung E7 AMOLED display, 1TB internal storage, up to 24GB RAM support, and many other AI-powered features. According to multiple websites, the price of the iQOO 12 and 12 Pro are expected to be between Rs 50,000 to 70,000.

iQOO Neo8 and iQOO Neo8 Pro Expected Specifications, Features and Price:

iQOO Neo8 has been rumoured for months to arrive in India around October to November, but iQOO has yet to announce the official launch. The device has already launched in China, revealing all its possible specifications. The Chinese models include a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, a Self-developed V1+ chip, and a 6.7-inch 144Hz display with 1.5K resolution. The devices offer 1300nits peak brightness and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging. Apple Store Robbed in US: Thieves Steal Items Worth USD 100,000 From Apple Shop in California, Says Report.

The Neo8 smartphones feature a 50MP primary camera and a 16MP front camera. Currently, the iQOO Neo8 12GB+256GB smartphone is priced at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs 25,018), and the iQOO Neo8 16GB+512GB smartphone is priced at CNY 2899 (approximately Rs 32,982). The company may announce all these devices with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen chips or may launch with MediaTek Dimensity processor.

