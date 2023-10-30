Mumbai, October 30: Apple Scary Fast event is scheduled to start today, before Halloween. The live-stream of the event will be officially start on Apple's YouTube account on October 30 at 5:30 PM Pacific Time. It will be live-streamed in India on October 31 at 5:30 AM. Apple Scary Fast event is likely to announce new Apple devices and chips.

Apple has kept the name of the launch event as "Scary Fast" because it is scheduled around Halloween. According to the reports, the company plans to introduce its most anticipated 24-inch iMac and Macbook Pro during the event. As per earlier reports, the company is also expected to raise the M3 max chips powered by the latest technology. ChatGPT Plus Subscribers Can Now Upload and Analyse Files in Latest Beta, Use Modes Like 'Browse With Bing' Without Manually Switching: Report.

Apple Scary Fast Event on October 30 (Check Official Tweet from Apple):

Get ready for a thrilling evening. Tune in for a special nighttime #AppleEvent on October 30 at 5 p.m. PT. — Apple (@Apple) October 24, 2023

Apple Scary Fast Event To Launch iMac, Macbook Pro, M3 Chip?

Apple has been silent on what new devices or chips it would launch; however, as per reports, the company was already planning to introduce a new M3 chipset after launching the M1 iMac in the first half of 2021. It is also believed that Apple may introudce new USB-Type C accessories for Mac. The rumours about the Mac-centered product to launch around the end of October were already circulating.

According to reports, the new expected devices may have the same design but increased performance, especially in gaming. As per reports, experts believe that the Macbook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro may not debut during the event as they are still under development. The other rumours about the new iPad will also have to wait as the company may launch it in 2024.

Apple Scary Fast Event Logo and Event Details, How To Watch:

The new Apple Scary Fast event logo is attributed to the "Mac Finder" icon, indicating that the event may introduce Mac-related launches or announcements. But there is no official confirmation about the launch of the devices or chips. Nazara Technologies Announces New Game Publishing Division To Launch High-Quality Games for Indian and Global Market.

As per reports, the Apple Scary Fast Event will be available to watch on YouTube, but the event will also be officially available on Apple.com and Apple TV App. The event will start in just a few hours and will unveil the actual devices that are going to be launched or other Apple announcements.

