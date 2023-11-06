Mumbai, November 6:`iQOO 12 and iQOO 12 are set to launch on November 7, 2023 in China as per a report. In India, the new the new devices from iQOO will launch on December 12 featuring the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. iQOO announced that it will launch the successor of the iQOO 11 series on December 12 marking it the first flagship smartphone powered by the latest Snapdragon processor to launch in India .

The new iQOO 12 series will replace the old iQOO 11 series and introduce powerful features with the help of new processor, camera setup, RAM and internal storage capacity. According to previous reports, the smartphone was expected to have up to 24GB RAM, 1TB internal storage and many other top-of-the-line specifications. However, the new reports say the new colour options and design upgrades. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Likely To Launch in January 2024: Check Expected Specifications, Camera and Other Details Here.

iQOO 12 Design Reveal by iQOO India:

iQOO 12 New Leaked Specifications:

According to many reports, the new iQOO 12 series devices will launch with a 16MP front camera, per images posted on Weibo. The published photos are taken with the help of 23mm, 46mm and 70mm sensors, as per reports. Besides, the reports say that the device will launch with a 6.78-inch LTPO OLED display with 1.5K resolution. The reports say the display will provide 3,000 units of brightness and 2160Hz PWM dimming. The primary camera of the smartphone is rumoured to be a 1/1.3-inch 50MP Omnivision OV50H main, 50MP ultra-wide and 64MP OV64B telephoto camera. Elon Musk Says xAI Will Release Its First Artificial Intelligence Product To Select Group This Week.

The device may have an IP68 rating for water and dust, 12GB minimum and 16 GB maximum RAM, depending on the variant. The iQOO 12 model may have a 256GB and iQOO 12 Pro model may have a 1TB internal storage. The device may launch with a 5,000mAh battery with up to 120W fast-charging support and other flagship features. It is expected to run on Android 14-based OS and may have Hi-Res Wireless Audio support. It will be the second smartphone series to feature the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. The devices will launch in Black and White colour options with glass panels on the back. The device is expected to launch in India with price between Rs 50,000 to 70,000.

