BBK Group-owned iQOO will officially launch the iQOO 9 Series in India on February 23, 2022. The company teased its upcoming iQOO 9 Series on the official India Twitter account, revealing its key specifications. According to a report, a media invite from the company has been leaked online, which reveals that the iQOO 9 Series launch will take place on the above-mentioned date. iQOO 9 Pro Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench, Launch Expected Soon.

iQOO 9 Pro (Photo Credits: iQOO)

According to the released teaser, the iQOO 9 Series is claimed to be India's most advanced flagship device. The upcoming flagship iQOO 9 Series will come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. iQOO 9 Series will comprise iQOO 9, iQOO 9 Pro and iQOO 9 SE. All three models were launched in China last month.

When the Next Gen processor meets the Most advanced flagship series, a monster is born. A monster with powerful performance, extreme gaming and seamless multitasking. Unleashing soon.#iQOO9Series #iQOO #MonsterInside #ComingSoon #AmazonSpecials pic.twitter.com/DbS68Qv4eo — iQOO India (@IqooInd) February 11, 2022

According to a report from 91Mobiles, iQOO 9 Pro could be priced at Rs 55,000, whereas the vanilla and SE models might cost Rs 45,000 and Rs 55,000, respectively. iQOO 9 is likely to sport a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz display and could be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. For optics, it might get a 48MP triple rear camera setup. It is likely to pack a 4,350mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

The pro model is said to feature a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz screen, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, a 16MP selfie snapper and a 4,700mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. On the other hand, iQOO 9 SE could get a 6.6-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, Snapdragon 888 processor, a 48MP triple rear camera module, a 16MP selfie lens and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2022 03:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).