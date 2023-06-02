New Delhi, June 2 : Motorola has finally launched the highly anticipated Razr 40 Ultra foldable smartphone along with its lesser counterpart, the Razr 40 in the smartphone market of China.

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and the Razr 40 have also been introduced to the global market, but will be called the Motorola Razr+ and the Motorola Razr, respectively in the US market. Here, we are taking a detailed look at the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra or the Razr+. Smartphone Launches in India in June 2023: From Motorola X40 to Nothing Phone (2), All the Interesting New Handsets Preparing To Launch Next Month.

Moto Razr 40 Ultra Specifications

Moto Razr 40 Ultra comes with the largest 3.6-inch external display in a clamshell foldable design so far. It is a 144Hz AMOLED panel with Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

On the inside, the all-new Razr 40 Ultra offers a 6.69-inch FHD+ 165hz AMOLED primary display with a five-layer protection. A 32MP front facing camera is there and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The phone comes with a teardrop hinge design ensuring no gaps when closed, the structure is made from 7000-seires aluminum and its back panel has Gorilla Glass Victus protection on the Infinite Black and Glacier Blue colour options, while a vegan leather finish adorns the Viva Magenta colorway edition.

The Razr 40 Ultra features a main 12MP main sensor 12MP primary sensor with OIS paired with a 13MP ultrawide module that doubles up as a macro snapper as well. The phone runs on the Android 13 OS topped with Moto MyUX interface. Motorola has promised three OS updates.

Razr 40 Ultra comes with a 3,800 mAh battery with 30W wired charging and up to 5W wireless charging support. It is available in Glacier Blue, Infinite Black, and Viva Magenta Colorway options, with the last one available only through Motorola's online store. Apple iPhone 16 Pro To Flaunt a 6.27-inch Display, While iPhone 16 Pro Max Will Boast of a 6.86-inch Display, Say Latest Reports.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Prices

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is priced in China starting at CNY 5,699 for the 8/256GB model and goes up to CNY 6,399 for the 12/512GB version. It will go on sale in China on June 5.

As per the reports, Razr 40 Ultra is tagged at €1,199 in the European Markets. The smartphones will be released soon in the Asian and Latin American markets.

In the US, the Motorola Razr+ will be available on June 23 through Motorola, Amazon and other online and offline mobile phone stores and will be tagged at cost $999, as per reports. The registration for pre-orders is open, while the actual pre-orders will begin on June 16.

