Mumbai, March 16: iQOO is preparing to expand its smartphone portfolio with the upcoming launch of the iQOO Z11 in China, scheduled for later this month. Positioned as a versatile addition to the Z-series, the device recently appeared on the Geekbench database under the model number V2551A. This follows its successful approval by China’s 3C certification platform, signaling that the official unveiling is imminent. The handset serves as a strategic follow-up to the iQOO Z11 Turbo launched in January, offering a design and hardware package tailored for high-performance efficiency.

The new model introduces several significant upgrades, most notably a massive battery capacity that sets a new record for the brand. Designed with a focus on durability and visual fluidity, the iQOO Z11 aims to bridge the gap between mid-range pricing and flagship-level endurance. Early leaks and official teasers suggest a sleek aesthetic that complements its gaming-centric features. As a substantial upgrade over its predecessors, the device integrates a next-generation chipset and the latest software environment to ensure a competitive edge in the crowded smartphone market. Vivo T5x 5G Launch in India on March 17; Check Expected Price, Specifications.

iQOO Z11 Hardware Capabilities and Technical Features

The Geekbench listing confirms that the iQOO Z11 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chipset, which includes a prime core clocked at 3.40GHz and a Mali-G720 MC8 GPU. The device tested featured 16GB of RAM and runs on Android 16, likely paired with the OriginOS 6 interface. In terms of display, the company has confirmed a 165Hz eye-protection gaming screen, while leaks suggest it will be a 6.83-inch OLED panel with 1.5K resolution. For storage, users can expect options reaching up to 512GB of internal space.

A standout feature is the 9,020mAh battery, the largest ever seen in an iQOO device, supported by 90W fast charging as indicated by the 3C certification. This combination is specifically engineered to cater to intensive users and mobile gamers who require extended screen-on time without frequent recharging. The benchmark results, showing a single-core score of 1,717 and a multi-core score of 6,795, suggest the phone will handle demanding applications and multitasking with ease. Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Launch Date, Specifications and Features.

iQOO Z11 Price in India

The iQOO Z11 is expected to retail in China at a starting price of approximately 2,100 CNY, which converts to roughly INR 24,000. While the brand has not yet confirmed an international release, similar models often undergo a rebranding process before entering other regions. If the device reaches the Indian market, its pricing would likely be adjusted to account for local taxes and import duties, placing it in a highly competitive segment focused on performance and battery longevity.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gizmochina), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2026 05:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).