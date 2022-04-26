The Chinese smartphone maker iQOO will officially announce the prices of the iQOO Z6 Pro 5G in India tomorrow. Ahead of its official launch, some key specifications and details have already been revealed online as a landing page listed on Amazon India. As per the details listed on the e-commerce marketplace, the upcoming 5G mid-range phone will sport a Snapdragon SoC, AMOLED HDR 10+ screen, fast charging, 64MP main camera, and more. iQoo Z6 Pro 5G India Launch Set for April 27, 2022.

The iQOO Z6 Pro is likely to be priced in the range of Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000. Once launched, it will be sold online exclusively via Amazon as the device has been listed on the marketplace. However, we are yet to know about pricing and sale details.

As far as specifications are concerned, the IQOO Z6 Pro 5G will sport a 6.44-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz of refresh rate. Under the hood, there will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G chipset. It will pack a 4,700mAh battery with 66W fast charging. The brand claims that the bundled charger can charge the battery from zero to 50 percent in just 18 minutes. The device will also get an extended RAM feature of up to 4GB. The phone will also feature a VC liquid cooling system for better heat dissipation.

The buZZZ is real! The #FullyLoaded #iQOOZ6Pro is launching on 27th April with the Snapdragon 778 5G and 66W FlashCharge.

Stay tuned for the launch of India's Fastest 5G Smartphone in the 25K Segment*. https://t.co/CAstL96vKh It's gonna be super lit🔥 *T&C Apply pic.twitter.com/7nSeiB5j7l — iQOO India (@IqooInd) April 14, 2022

As for photography, it will come equipped with a 64MPl triple camera module at the back and a single snapper up front. However, camera details are yet to be revealed by the company.

