New Delhi, March 13 : iQOO launched the new Z7i that debuts the Dimensity 6020 chipset. The iQOO Z7i comes with good specs and features and is going to go on sale post the unveiling of the rest of the Z7 lineup from iQOO.

The Vivo sub-brand has launched this handset aimed at the entry-level smartphone buyers in its home market, but it is expected to launch in other global markets as well. Let’s take a brief look at this new phone. OPPO Find N2 Flip India Price Officially Revealed, Find Availability Date and Specs Details Here.

iQOO Z7i Smartphone – Specifications :

The iQOO Z7i is the very first device to get powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 6020 that is built on the 7nm process and features octa-core CPU, which is meant for the upcoming 5G entry-level smartphones. It is teamed with Mali-G57 GPU and backed by LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage. The device comes with 4GB, 6GB and 8GB storage configurations. Samsung To Launch New Budget-Friendly Galaxy F14 5G Phone in India; Find Key Details Here.

The iQOO Z7i flaunts a 6.51” LCD display with 720p resolution. It offers a dual camera setup at its comprising of a 13MP f/2.2 main lens and a 2MP f/2.4 macro shooter, there’s a 5MP front facing camera for selfies and video chats.

The smartphone runs the Android 13 OS topped with OriginOS Ocean skin. It draws power from a 5,000 mAh battery pack with 15W charging support.

iQOO Z7i Smartphone – Price & Availability :

The iQOO Z7i is being offered in Moon Shadow Black and Ice Lake Blue shades. Its 4+128 GB variant is priced at CNY949 (around $137/€128), the 6+128 GB model is tagged at CNY999 (estimated $145/€135), and the 8+128 GB is priced at CNY 1,099 (around $160/€150). The smartphone is scheduled to go on sale on March 20, when the other members of the Z7 family will also be introduced.

