New Delhi, March 13 : Chinese smartphone maker OPPO has officially launched its Find N2 Flip by revealing its price details and availability date. The OPPO Find N2 Flip comes with larger displays and improved specs to offer great performance.

The Find N2 Flip is the first foldable phone from OPPO in India, which will rival against the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Z4 Flip. Read on to find the details. Motorola Launches New Smartphone ‘Moto g73 5G’ With 6.5-Inch Display in India; Check Price and Details Here.

OPPO Find N2 Flip – India Price and Availability :

The OPPO Find N2 Flip has officially launched in India with a starting price of Rs 89,999 for its sole 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The flip-style phone is offered in Astral Black and Moonlit Purple colour options and will go on sale from March 17. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Camera Module Defect Displeasing Users With Blurry Images.

OPPO Find N2 Flip will be offered on Flipkart as well as OPPO stores. The device will go on sale at 12 AM IST on march 17, and Oppo is offering 10% discount of up to Rs 5000 to some major bank card holders and no cost-EMI for up to 12 months. Exchange and loyalty bonuses will also be on offer of up to Rs 5,000.

OPPO Find N2 Flip – Specifications :

OPPO Find N2 Flip comes with a large 6.8-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate with UTG glass protection. It has a 3.26-inch AMOLED display on its cover with Corning Gorilla Glass 5-layer protection. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

The foldable phone gets powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus chipset teamed with Mali-G710 MC10 GPU backed up by 8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage. The device runs on Android 13 OS topped with ColorOS.

The OPPO Find N2 Flip features dual rear cameras with a 50MP primary lens along with a 8MP ultra-wide snapper, while a 32MP lens handles the selfie and video calling needs. The device draws its juice from a 4,300mAh battery pack with 44W fast wired charging support.

