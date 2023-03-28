New Delhi, March 28 : Vivo sub-brand iQOO has recently debuted its iQOO Z7 series in its home market China. Out of the Z7 series launched in China comprising of 3 models, only the iQOO Z7 5G vanilla made its way to India.

However, the iQOO Z7x 5G is now reportedly preparing to launch in India next month. As per the reports, the device's global/Indian variant has got spotted on the Thai NBTC certification website as well as the Bluetooth SIG certification website, which indicates imminent launch. Read on to know more.

iQOO Z7x 5G Smartphone India Launch Imminent :

The iQOO Z7x 5G has been spotted on the NBTC certification authority listing with model number iQOO I2216, which shows it has received the certification. The model number indicates that it is the India-spec variant, which may launch in other global markets as well.

Moreover, the iQOO Z7x 5G has also been found on the Bluetooth SIG certification website, which further indicates about the device’s imminent launch in India.

iQOO Z7x 5G Smartphone – Expected Specifications :

The iQOO Z7x 5G smartphone is likely to sport a 6.65-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is speculated to pack in a Snapdragon 695 chipset backed by up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The handset will most likely run on the latest Android 13 OS topped with the FunTouchOS 13 skin.

The iQOO Z7x 5G is tipped to be offering a 50MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP depth camera, and a likely 8MP front facing selfie shooter. The phone is likely to draw its power from a large 6,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

