New Delhi, March 27 : Tech company Nothing is reportedly gearing up to launch its second smartphone in India. Named as Nothing Phone 2, this smartphone has already received the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification, as per the reports.

If the reports are true, then the Nothing Phone (2) will be hitting the Indian smartphone market very soon. Let’s check all the known details so far. Samsung A34 5G’s More Affordable Version Preparing To Launch in India; Find All Key Details Here.

Nothing Phone 2 - All Known Details :

As per the latest reports, the Nothing Phone 2 has appeared on the BIS website with the model number AIN065. However, the handset’s details haven’t been revealed by the reported listing. Google Pixel’s New Adaptive Charging Feature Reportedly Works Without Alarms.

Right now, details are scarce about the new upcoming Nothing Phone, and nothing is known about the smartphone Indian arrival as well. At the MWC 2023, Nothing’s CEO Carl Pei had confirmed about the Nothing Phone (2) to be getting powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 series processor. The smartphone is going to be more premium than the current Nothing (1) handset, which has also been confirmed by the company CEO. The phone will launch in the US towards late 2023.

The new Nothing Phone 2 is reportedly going to feature an AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. A single variant with 12GB of RAM, 256GB of internal storage and a 5,000mAh battery pack is expected to launch.

Nothing Phone (2) is also expected to feature the minimalistic yet futuristic unique design of the Nothing Phone (1) with a Glyph Interface. The handset’s unique light patterns that are made of 900 LEDs indicate the callers, app notifications, battery status and more to essentially interact with the user without having to look at the screen. The smartphone comes with a dual camera setup at the rear with two advanced 50 MP sensors, and the primary camera being the flagship Sony IMX766 sensor.

